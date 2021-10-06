Colorado Springs police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after they say the SUV he crashed was stolen.
According to police, Kameron Martinez was in a crash involving a dump truck just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at Walnut and Columbia streets.
Initially, Martinez and his passengers stayed at the site of the crash to receive medical attention, police said. When police arrived, Martinez and his passengers started walking away from the scene. As one officer followed them telling them to come back, another learned the SUV Martinez was driving was reported stolen days earlier. In addition, police said Martinez had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Martinez's passengers discarded documents linking them to multiple thefts, according to police.
Police also said Martinez resisted arrest but eventually was taken into custody on suspicion of crimes related to the warrants and motor vehicle theft.