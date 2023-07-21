A 28-year-old man is in jail after attempting to flee from Colorado Springs police early Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs police said they were searching for a stolen vehicle in the area of 100 N. Sheridan Ave., near Memorial Park, when they found a red truck parked in an alleyway. The vehicle had no front license plate, but a tractor trailer license plate was on the rear of the truck, police said.

When police confirmed the truck was reported stolen out of Wyoming, they approached the vehicle and found "an unconscious male in the driver's seat."

Officers said they woke the man, 28-year-old Paege Alan Bolt, with verbal commands. Bolt then started the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, ramming into marked police vehicles and causing minor damage, police said.

Alan allegedly then tried to run on foot and refused to comply with commands, police said.

Officers deployed a Taser, then arrested Bolt, who had a felony warrant for his arrest and also possessed illegal drugs, according to police.

Bolt was treated for minor injuries and transported to the El Paso County jail, police said.