Police arrested a man suspected of assaulting customers in Old Colorado City Thursday morning, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police arrived in the 2100 block of West Colorado Avenue where a man "was causing a disturbance" around 9:43 a.m., then he began to assault customers, police said.

The man hit one officer in the face, causing minor injuries, and lacerated another officer's arm, police said.

More police arrived and arrested the man whose name was not released.

He was booked into the El Paso County jail, police said.