A man was taken into custody early Saturday after he allegedly used a woman as a human shield at a motel east of downtown Colorado Springs to avoid arrest in a domestic abuse incident.
Officers were called to the True North Motel at 2105 E. Platte Ave. just after 5:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance, police said. Outside the motel room, officers said they heard a woman yelling for help and a man screaming, "They're going to kill me."
They knocked down the door and saw Brandon Williams, 32, reportedly holding a woman in front of him as a shield. While officers fought with Williams, the motel manager sicced two pit bulls, one of which bit an officer on the arm. The officer suffered minor injuries.
Police were eventually able to cuff Williams, who was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.