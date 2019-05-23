A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stealing items from a car parked at an apartment complex, Colorado Springs police said.
John Claude Warren, 23, is being held at the jail on a $10,000 bail on suspicion of theft between $750 and $2,000, court records show.
The car he allegedly targeted was at the Residences at Falcon North at 6464 Honey Grove. He was tracked down by police after he tried to sell one of the stolen goods.
Erik Miller, 31, was with Warren and had a warrant for violating parole, police said. He is being held without bail at the jail.