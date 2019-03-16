A 30-year-old was jailed after shooting at another man with a bow and arrow Thursday night near an east Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.
Hai Thuong Ha Son Dang, 30, is being held on a $3,000 bond on suspicion of first degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and obstructing a peace officer.
He allegedly shot at man with a compound bow, but the arrow only pierced the man's jacket. He suffered minor injuries.
Police said the attack "appeared to have been unprovoked," though Dang resisted arrest. Officers tased him and booked him in the jail.