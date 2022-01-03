An armed man reportedly roaming the hallways of a northeast Colorado Springs apartment building was arrested Sunday after he was found in the laundry room, police said.

Toby Herrera was first reported walking with a gun in the hallways of the apartment building on the 4300 block of Morning Sun Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. He reportedly threatened to kick in a door. Officers confronted the man but he refused to keep his hands visible, police added.

Police said he took off and dropped a handgun in the hallway.

Just before 9:30 p.m. that day, a man attempted to break into the same apartment, telling residents that he was armed, police said. Officers found Herrera in the laundry room but without a gun.

A witness told police that Herrera was the same man in both incidents.