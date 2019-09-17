Police arrested a man they believe unleashed a fusillade of bullets early Tuesday from his front yard near downtown Colorado Springs.
Justin Laski, 29, is being held in connection to the gunfire, police said.
A team of SWAT officers surrounded Laski’s home in the 700 block of East Boulder Street, near Palmer High School, after several neighbors called to report the gunfire at about 1:40 a.m., police said.
When police arrived, they heard gunshots and found more than 60 shell casings in front of Laski’s yard. No injuries tied to the gunfire were reported.
"Officers located a residence across from the suspect’s house which had been struck by a bullet," police said in a news release.
It’s unclear how long the SWAT team was outside Laski's home before they took him into custody.
Laski was held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $2,000 bail Tuesday afternoon.