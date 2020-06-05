Police lights slate

A man suspected of demanding cash after telling bank employees he had a bomb on him was arrested Friday, Colorado Springs police said. 

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Christopher Govaerts, 49, walked into the lobby of a bank in the 1700 block of South Nevada Avenue about 11 a.m. Friday and demanded cash. Govaerts told bank staff he was armed with a bomb, police said. 

Govaerts was arrested at the bank on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery, police said.  No explosive device or cash was found on him, they said.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail, jail records show. 

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

