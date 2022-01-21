A man was arrested early Friday after he brought a gun to a downtown Colorado Springs nightclub, police said.
Allen Carley was arguing with a group that included the bar staff outside of an unidentified nightclub on Tejon Street when he grabbed a gun from a nearby parked car and challenged those involved to a fight, police said. When officers from the department's Downtown Area Response Team arrived, Carley allegedly took off.
He was caught about three blocks away, police said.
Carley was previously convicted of a felony; he was arrested on suspicion of possession of weapons by a previous offender, police said.
No injuries were reported, and Carley was booked into the El Paso County jail.