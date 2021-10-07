Law enforcement officials arrested one man on suspicion of luring a child and attempted assault on a peace officer Thursday after investigators say they intercepted him attempting to meet with someone he believed was a child for sex.
Police officers arrested 21-year-old Forrest Moon Renfro in the 400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue Thursday after he attempted to flee his vehicle once officers tried to contact him. He nearly struck a deputy while trying to escape, police said. Eventually police were able to remove Renfro from the vehicle and arrest him.
The investigation was conduced by personnel from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso Sheriff's Office and special agents with the Department of Homeland Security.