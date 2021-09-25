A Colorado Springs man was arrested after police say he assaulted his wife and shot himself early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Cather Court just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man who suffered injuries from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was hospitalized, police said.
Upon investigation, police learned the man had physically assaulted his wife, police said. The wife was also taken to a hospital and treated, officers said.
Police identified the man as 25-year-old Xyire Suggs. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, menacing and child abuse.