Colorado Springs police arrested 31-year-old Terrance Hutchins Tuesday on suspicion of assault and menacing, among other crimes, after he allegedly attacked someone at a fast food restaurant off Garden of the Gods Road, officials with the police department said.

Just after 12:30 p.m. police were notified of a disturbance at a fast food restaurant in the 4500 block of Hilton Parkway. Witnesses say Hutchins had a gun and assaulted one of the customers. Police officials said Hutchins fled prior to officers' arrival. While investigating the incident, police learned Hutchins grabbed a gun that didn't fire after he allegedly pointed it at the restaurant.

Police arrested Hutchins in an unrelated crash at Nevada Avenue and Fontanero Street, officials said. He was taken to the El Paso County jail.