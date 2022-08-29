Police arrested one man following a disturbance reported just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 4900 block of North Splendid Circle.
The man, named by police as Nicholas Brown, was arrested for an alleged assault that left one woman with serious bodily injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Brown had left the area before officers arrived, but was contacted at another residence and taken into custody without incident. He is being held on "numerous charges" police say.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more details are released.