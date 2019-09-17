A man accused of unleashing a fusillade of bullets early Tuesday from his front yard near downtown Colorado Springs has been arrested.
Justin Laski, 29, is being held in the case, police said.
SWAT officers surrounded Laski’s home in the 700 block of East Boulder Street, near Palmer High School, after several neighbors reported the gunfire about 1:40 a.m., police said.
When police arrived, they heard gunshots and found more than 60 shell casings in front of Laski’s yard. No injuries were reported.
"Officers located a residence across from the suspect’s house which had been struck by a bullet," police said in a news release.
It’s unclear how long the SWAT team was outside Laski's home before he was taken into custody.
Laski was held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $2,000 bail Tuesday afternoon.