Colorado Springs police arrested a man suspected of breaking another man's leg at Bear Creek Dog Park last week, law enforcement said.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Jack Tolar on suspicion of second-degree assault, police said.

Edward Ayala-Barrera said he was walking in Bear Creek Dog Park with his wife and tried to stop another dog from biting his pet when the owner of the biting dog attacked him, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

“I will never be able to walk again OK," Ayala-Barrera told KKTV. "There’s a lot of activities that I can’t do anymore.”

Teri Christman, who said she saw the attack, created a GoFundMe page to help the couple financially since they recently moved Colorado Springs.

"This is an awful welcome to a new town and I am horrified at what they are going through," Christman wrote on the GoFundMe page. "A simple trip to the dog park has had devastating consequences on their life."