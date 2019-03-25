A man who police say dumped a stolen car at a Motor City dealership was arrested Monday after officers say they spotted him lurking nearby.
David Roy Porterfield, 40, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony warrants, including aggravated motor vehicle theft and failure to appear in previous car theft cases, court records show.
Monday afternoon, a Colorado Springs community service officer went to the dealership in the 1100 block of Motor City Drive to pick up the stolen car when he spied a suspicious man nearby, later identified as Porterfield, police said. The officer called for backup, and the man fled.
With the help of tracking dogs, officers corralled Porterfield in in a nearby building.
"A short time later," he surrendered, police said.
Porterfield was held Monday night in the El Paso County jail, with no bail offered.