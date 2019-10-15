A man accused of shooting another man near Prospect Lake in Memorial Park last week was arrested Monday, police said.
Demetrius Howard, 49, of Colorado Springs, is being held on suspicion of first-degree assault, spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said Tuesday in a statement.
On Oct. 8, officers responded about 4 p.m. to 900 Prospect Lake Drive, in the southeast corner of Memorial Park. There, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Witnesses said the victim was shot in the left side of his chest. After being shot, he asked people around him for water and pleaded for someone to call his mother, they said.
The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Sokolik said.
Howard's bond was set at 25,000, court records show.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.