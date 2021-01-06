El Paso County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman suspected of sexual assault Wednesday, according to a news release.
Frank Gonsalves, 62, and Annette Nissim, 61, face charges of drug/alcohol-induced sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, the release said.
The sheriff’s office began investigating the assault, which took place in eastern El Paso County, in May of last year. The victim told investigators that, during the assault, the suspects indicated that they had victimized others as well.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted in a probe that led to the arrests of Gonsalves and Nissim.
Anyone with information involving Gonsalves or Nissim is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (729) 520-6666.