A 22-year-old man suspected of trying to break into homes in northeast Colorado Springs early Thursday rammed through a fence while fleeing from officers, police said.
Liam Anderson allegedly was targeting houses on Peak Vista Circle near Dublin and North Union boulevards about 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, he was in the middle of the road revving the engine of his car and "lurching forward," according to police reports.
Officers yelled at him to surrender, but Anderson drove around them and through a fence, police said. He stopped in front of another officer who blocked the road with his car. Tailing officers then surrounded Anderson.
Anderson slammed into the circle of cruisers multiple times before being taken into custody, police said. He was suspected of being under the influence and transported to a local hospital.
He will be booked into the jail once he is released from medical treatment, police said.
Anderson was on probation for possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.