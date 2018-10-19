A 29-year-old man was arrested early Friday in Colorado Springs after he allegedly threatened to kill his Uber driver.
Sean Scappaticci was picked up by a Middle Eastern man in his mid-20s just after 4 a.m., police said. In the car, police said, Scappaticci said he was going to kill him because he "hated all brown people." Scappaticci also allegedly claimed he was a former Army ranger and had killed many of the victim's families overseas.
The driver, "fearing for his life," stopped in the 200 block of South Eighth Street and ran from his car. Police said Scappaticci chased the driver, saying he was going to beat him up.
Officers arrived and detained Scappaticci, who continued to say he wanted to kill all "brown" people," reports said.
Once in the police cruiser, Scappaticci broke the back window, police said. Police removed him from the back seat, but they said he began to fight and resist officers. He eventually was contained and hospitalized.
He was arrested on suspicion of biased motivated crime, obstructing a peace officer, menacing and attempt to escape. As of 9 a.m., he had not yet been booked in the jail.