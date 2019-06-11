A Pueblo man is facing a first degree murder charge after allegedly shooting his 68-year-old stepfather late Monday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Sean Michael Pennefather, 36, surrendered to deputies after the shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 400 block of West Mangrum Drive.
Deputies found Pennefather's stepfather, whose name has not been released, laying on the back patio of the home and were unable to revive him after giving life-saving efforts, the news release said.
Details of what led up to the shooting are still be investigated.