A 24-year-old man allegedly jumped out of a window on the second floor of a home to evade officers that were looking for a car thief.
Marshunn Anderson was reportedly at a home in the 3600 block of Verde Drive where a stolen vehicle was parked, police reports say. When officers approached the home, police say Anderson jumped out a second floor window and tried to run.
He was stopped by a police K9, hospitalized for minor injuries and booked into the jail on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and possession of a schedule II substance. He is being held on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.