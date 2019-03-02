handcuffs
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

A 24-year-old man allegedly jumped out of a window on the second floor of a home to evade officers that were looking for a car thief.

Marshunn Anderson was reportedly at a home in the 3600 block of Verde Drive where a stolen vehicle was parked, police reports say. When officers approached the home, police say Anderson jumped out a second floor window and tried to run.

Landfill to be sifted for Kelsey Berreth's remains for more than a month

He was stopped by a police K9, hospitalized for minor injuries and booked into the jail on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and possession of a schedule II substance. He is being held on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments