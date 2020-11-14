A man was arrested after allegedly firing a volley of gunshots and hitting multiple units in a southwest Colorado Springs apartment complex early Saturday morning, police said.
Damion Walters, 21, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, according to Colorado Springs police.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 400 block of Crestone Lane at about 4:20 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that Walters and another person, whose name was not released, had been in an argument outside with a resident of the complex.
Witnesses told police that Walters allegedly produced a rifle and fired 28 shots at the resident's apartment, also hitting adjacent units, before leaving.
Police said no one was injured.
Investigators found Walters’ address, obtained a search warrant, and found him hiding inside the residence, police said. When the officers searched the home, they found two handguns and two rifles, one of which was used in the shooting, and three of which were reported stolen, police said.
Police also found ammunition, illegal magazines, and body armor when they arrested Walters.