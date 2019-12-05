A 21-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after police say he stole a utility truck Thursday morning, caused an accident with a school bus full of children, and then fled.
Fountain police officers arrested Sean Johnson after they found him hiding in the woods behind Alegre Circle. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, theft and several misdemeanors, including 17 counts of reckless endangerment, police said.
Police say Johnson stole the truck about 8:20 a.m. from an Auto Zone shop in Fountain. As he was driving, the crane on the truck struck a school bus with 17 students onboard.
Johnson continued driving, police say, and then ditched the truck near U.S.85 and Alegre Circle.
The students on the bus and the bus driver were not hurt. The bus had only minor damage, a Police Department spokesperson told Gazette news partner KKTV.