A 33-year-old man was arrested late Monday after he allegedly crashed his BMW into two El Paso County sheriff's cruisers and led deputies on a chase across Colorado Springs.
Daniel James Boutin is accused of first-degree assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding and other traffic crimes related to the pursuit, the Sheriff's Office said.
At 11:17 p.m., deputies spotted the BMW with no visible registration pull into the Super 8 Motel at 605 Peterson Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputies tried to stop the BMW in the motel parking lot, but the driver hit a deputy's patrol vehicle and sped away.
He later hit another patrol vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.
Boutin was captured near Colorado Avenue and 31st Street, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Two sheriff's cruisers had minor damage, but no deputies were injured.
Boutin remained in El Paso County jail Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bail, inmate records showed.