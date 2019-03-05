A 33-year-old man was arrested late Monday after he allegedly crashed his BMW into an El Paso County sheriff's cruiser and led deputies on a chase across Colorado Springs.
Daniel James Boutin is accused of first-degree assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding and other traffic crimes related to the pursuit, the Sheriff's Office said.
At 11:17 p.m., deputies spotted the BMW with no visible registration pull into the Super 8 Motel at 605 Peterson Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputies tried to stop the BMW in the motel parking lot, but the driver hit a deputy's patrol vehicle and speed away.
Boutin was captured near Colorado Avenue and 31st Street, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Two sheriff's cruisers had minor damage, but no deputies were injured.
Boutin remained in El Paso County jail Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bail, inmate records showed.