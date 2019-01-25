GazetteSlate.jpg

Police spent nearly five hours early Friday searching for a man who allegedly crashed into a northeast Colorado Springs home and fled.

Rory Milstead, 29, was driving south on Rio Vista Drive just before 2 a.m. when he veered off the west side of the road and hit a house in the 5500 block of Prairie Knoll View, police said.

Milstead "appeared to be injured" but abandoned his car, reports said.

Just before 6 a.m., he was located, arrested on traffic charges and released.

The house was damaged, but no residents were injured.

 

