Police spent nearly five hours early Friday searching for a man who allegedly crashed into a northeast Colorado Springs home and fled.
Rory Milstead, 29, was driving south on Rio Vista Drive just before 2 a.m. when he veered off the west side of the road and hit a house in the 5500 block of Prairie Knoll View, police said.
Milstead "appeared to be injured" but abandoned his car, reports said.
Just before 6 a.m., he was located, arrested on traffic charges and released.
The house was damaged, but no residents were injured.