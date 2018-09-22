A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday after police say he fled from a car crash wielding a baseball bat.
Just before noon, a driver in a two-car crash at 8th and Cimarron streets ran from the wreck carrying a baseball bat, police said.
Officers chased him through the Office Depot at 535 S. 8th St. An employee caught him in a modified bear hug until officers caught up and detained him, police reports said.
Jackson Reynolds was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, hit and run and other traffic-related offenses.