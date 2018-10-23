A 55-year-old man is accused of threatening a construction crew with an assault-style rifle in the Cascade-Chipita Park area.
Edward Otis Jr. was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, the El Paso Coiunty Sheriff's Office reported.
About 4 p.m. Saturday, a road crew was working in the 4200 block of Outpost Road when Otis, armed with a chrome-colored rifle, allegedly pointed the rifle at them and threatened to shoot, then pointed it at the ground and fired three rounds.
Otis then walked back onto his property and allegedly fired the gun several more times.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Otis' home and found the rifle in a locked safe, as well as a magazine for the weapon.