Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance video walking out of a Home Depot store with a cart full of stolen tools, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.
Police said the store's video footage showed the man leaving the Home Depot, located 7120 N. Academy Boulevard, about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Just before exiting, the man pulled out a handgun and tucked it underneath his armpit as he looked around, police said. The store's alarms went off when he walked through the doors, but no employees approached him.
"While reviewing video surveillance, store employee's observed the suspect pull the gun out and hold it as if he was prepared to use it if contacted by loss prevention," police said.
Authorities said the man left the parking lot in an older model sedan.