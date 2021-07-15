Colorado Springs police arrested a man they allege committed crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children Thursday morning.
Investigators with Colorado Springs police’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit were executing a search warrant in the 7800 block of Curlew Court at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday when they found evidence that prompted them to arrest 25-year-old Joseph Patrick Kormanik.
Kormanik is accused of crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children, police said, and is being held without bond until he appears in front of a judge.