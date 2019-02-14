DENVER — A Sedalia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on accusations he sold marijuana laced with methamphetamine to Woodland Park Middle School students, the Department of Justice said Thursday.
John Bruce Fifield, 47, is charged with selling the laced marijuana to the Woodland Park students.
On Nov. 15, police found several students had drug paraphernalia that allegedly was provided by Fifield.
Three days later, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team was tipped off that Fifield was supplying the students with drugs and the paraphernalia, officials said.