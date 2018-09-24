A 42-year-old man is accused of scamming residents who must abandon a Fountain mobile home park because of erosion.
Michael Lemay was arrested Monday on suspicion of theft of $20,000 to $100,000, a felony, and bait advertising, a misdemeanor, court records show.
Riverside Mobile Home Park sits on the edge of a 30-foot cliff that becomes dangerously undermined when Fountain Creek waters run fast and high.
"We had that terrible flood in September of 2013 in that part of town, and that's when it became obvious that there was no way to protect that location — that it was going to just keep undercutting the bank, and eventually it would not be safe to be there," said El Paso County spokesman Dave Rose.
The county bought the property and is relocating about 20 residents before the homes are demolished in November, Rose said.
Each household received an average of $22,000 to move, Rose said. The amount was determined by need.
Several residents who were given that money paid Lemay, who allegedly said he would help them move, police said. After realizing they had been scammed, they contacted authorities.
Lemay remained in El Paso County jail Monday on $50,000 bond, inmate records showed.
"This is an ongoing investigation in an effort to assist victims to recoup lost monies," police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Smith at 382-4262. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.