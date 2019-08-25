FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of using anti-freeze to poison cats in his neighborhood is facing a felony charges for the crime.
Court documents for Arthur Brown show he is facing a charge for animal cruelty. Animal Law Enforcement tells 11 News he admitted to leaving out fish with anti-freeze as bait in his Fountain neighborhood.
The humane society says one cat had to be put down.
Investigators were called to Square Dance Lane in December 2018 after a report of a sick cat.
"Our agency went out there and did an investigation where we actually found some fish laying around,' said Sgt. Jeff Rigney with Animal Law Enforcement.
Read more at kktv.com.