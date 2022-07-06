A man accused of shooting and killing his wife before driving her body to the El Paso County jail made his first court appearance Wednesday, where the prosecution informed him of the three charges against him.

David Mitchell, 51, who appeared in 4th Judicial District Court, is accused of first-degree murder, along with two violent crime sentence enhancements.

At the request of his defense attorney, Mitchell waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 35 days.

Mitchell will next appear in court on Sept. 2.

Mitchell is accused of killing his estranged wife, Melody Horton, after disputes over money caused him to be "stressed," according to an affidavit.

On June 24, Mitchell picked up Horton, 44, under the ruse of taking her to pay off their phone bill together, the affidavit said. Instead, moments after picking her up in his car, Mitchell shot her several times, killing her, according to police reports.

Mitchell then drove himself and Horton's body to the El Paso County jail, where he initially planned to kill himself in the parking lot to ensure their bodies would be found, according to the affidavit.

However, when Mitchell arrived he decided to walk inside the jail and turn himself in, reports said. Police records indicate Mitchell told deputies he "could not muster the courage to shoot himself."

Mitchell remains in El Paso County jail with no possibility of bond. If found guilty of the first-degree murder charge Mitchell will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.