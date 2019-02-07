A Colorado Springs man accused of beating his mother to death with a fire extinguisher in 2016 is unlikely to be mentally fit for trial in a “reasonable” time frame, state mental health experts say.
Dennie Duece Weaver, 27, has shown little progress despite “many months” on one of the strongest antipsychotic medications available, state psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Gray told a judge Thursday in suggesting that Weaver be considered for an indefinite civil commitment.
Such a move would keep Weaver in treatment at a secure facility, but could require a dismissal of murder charges against him.
Those charges could be refiled should his condition improve.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Timothy Schutz set a May 9 hearing to determine next steps in the case, including whether, and when, the criminal case should be dismissed.
Weaver has been held at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute at Pueblo since shortly after his arrest in the May 17, 2016, killing of Virginia Hampton, 54, in their Colorado Springs apartment. Authorities say she “may have been beaten to death with a small fire extinguisher.”
His case highlights some of the same issues roiling the stalled prosecution of admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr., who has been a ward of the state hospital since May 2016, when he was declared mentally unfit for trial.
However, in Dear’s case, treatment providers are still pursuing an effort to force medications on him, saying it could break through his diagnosis of a delusional disorder and make him eligible to be tried in the Nov. 27, 2015, shootings, which killed three people and wounded nine more.
An update on those efforts isn’t available because court records involving mental health issues are sealed. Even with medication, restoring him to competency could take months or years, experts have told The Gazette.
Weaver, on the other hand, has fully cooperated with his treatment without signs of improvement, leading his treatment team to conclude he is unlikely to be restored to competency, Gray said.
In legal parlance, competency refers to a defendant’s ability to understand the case against him and to assist in his own defense.
To win a civil commitment, representatives of the state hospital must convince a probate judge that Weaver is a threat to himself or others and should be confined for treatment. Such an order would be extended at six-month intervals.
Keeping the criminal case open during that period could raise constitutional issues related to a defendant’s right to speedy trial, Schutz said.
It’s unlikely Weaver would be moved out of the state hospital so long as his treatment team believes he is a danger, Gray said on the stand.
Under an involuntary commitment, his treatment would be tailored to his schizophrenia rather than trying to prepare him for a trial.
Only if his condition improved would he be considered for placement in an unsecured facility, and in that scenario, he would be eligible to face charges.
“In my communications with the state hospital, there’s no intent for Mr. Weaver to go anywhere for a very long time — decades, most likely,” said public defender Deana O’Riley.
The issue comes amid a backlog in the state mental health care system that has kept mentally ill defendants languishing in county jails waiting for an open bed at a state psychiatric hospital.