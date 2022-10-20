A man accused in the stabbing death of a homeless man in Colorado Springs made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Gegory Paul Lee is accused of stabbing and killing Jose Delgado-Diaz in the early morning hours of Oct. 10. Delgado-Diaz was confirmed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to have matched the description of the man who allegedly started the Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire that same morning.

Delgado-Diaz's body was found behind the Deja Vu strip club near the location of the fire just hours after it had begun.

The camp is on private property in a field near Chamberlin and Hampton streets, just north of the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and B Street.

In court, Lee's defense attorney asked Judge Robin Chittum to restrict access to all court documents related to Lee's case, something the prosecution strongly disagreed with.

"It's in the public interest to have access," the prosecution told Chittum.

The defense's request was over concerns that a potential witness involved in the case may gain access to court documents that the defense claimed could be a major detriment for Lee's case.

Chittum denied the defense request but opted to keep the arrest affidavit sealed as the investigation is still ongoing and the release of the affidavit could compromise the investigation.

However, Chittum said she would revisit the sealed affidavit at every hearing.

"Restricting access is a big, big deal and I don't do that lightly," Chittum said.

Chittum added she would consider allowing specific court documentation to be restricted if requested by the defense in the future.

A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 16. Chittum noted that the hearing could last the entire day.

Lee is accused of one count of first-degree murder and is being held on a no-bond hold in El Paso County jail.