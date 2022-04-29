A Colorado Springs man is set to face a jury in two weeks in a case that accuses him of fatally shooting his estranged wife after stabbing her mother to death, court records show.

A status hearing was held Friday ahead of Timothy Ray Scott Jr.'s May 10 jury trail. He faces multiple counts of first-degree murder.

He is accused of killing his estranged wife, Ann Jolynne Page Scott, 29, and his mother-in-law, Tamara Dunn, 59, in March 2020.

The two were attacked in Ann Scott’s townhouse on the city's northeast side weeks after the woman, also known as Annie Clark, had filed for divorce, complaining of abuse by her husband. That triggered a mandatory restraining order against the defendant, which was in place during the attacks.

The Gazette previously reported that the trial was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, including snags with remote visitation equipment that made it difficult for the defendant to communicate with his attorney.

Dunn was found stabbed 16 times at the base of the stairs, and her daughter was found in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound in the face fired from close range, authorities said.

An autopsy found that Ann Scott also had abrasions on her back, consistent with a neighbor’s security camera footage showing a man dragging her into her townhouse after she had run out trying to escape.