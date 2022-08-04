A man is accused of kidnapping a child in Fountain and buying meth with him before smoking it around the boy.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.

The 7-year-old boy was reported missing from his home in Fountain on Sunday after allegedly asking his mother to stay at a friend’s house the night before, but not saying which friend.

Fountain police said that when they found the child, he was safe.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Gazette news partner KKTV, Lockit smoked marijuana with the boy and locked him up in a shed being used as a chicken coop.

Lockit, 28, faces charges of kidnapping, reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found on Sunday with Ashton Laymon, 7. Laymon had gone missing Saturday after telling his mother, LaAmber Miller, that he was going to visit a friend. Police issued Miller a criminal summons for child abuse after Laymon was found, officials said.

After Laymon was reported missing, multiple Fountain officers and investigators began searching the area near 800 S. Santa Fe Ave., where the child had last been seen. Several witnesses told police they had seen Laymon, alone, at homeless camps and near businesses over the past few days.

Officers learned Laymon had been seen with Lockit and another man. Detectives found Laymon with Lockit near Woodmen and Marksheffel roads on Sunday. Laymon appeared to be unharmed, police said.

Fountain police took Laymon into protective custody after arresting Lockit. The Department of Human Services was notified and returned Laymon to his mother “against the recommendation of the Fountain police,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brian Cristiani at (719) 382-4217 or Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP [7867] or (800)-222-8477.

See the affidavit here.