The man accused of Fountain's first homicide of the year made his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Monday.

Robert Kristo, 25, is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Lee-Wayne Hart, 46, on Oct. 29.

Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, appeared in court in custody on Monday where his defense attorney requested a preliminary hearing date be set on Jan. 6.

A preliminary hearing is when a judge reviews evidence and testimony presented by the prosecution to determine if it can continue pursing charges against a defendant.

If the judge determines the evidence to be sufficient, Kristo would be bound over to face a trial.

Additionally, the District Attorney's Office requested a hearing to review motions filed by the defense to be set for Nov. 21. The prosecution declined to elaborate on the contents of the motions to the court.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette, Kristo met his friends at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain the night of Hart's death.

Witnesses said Kristo decided to play darts with a group of three other men and at some point a fight broke out between the group. The affidavit states that Kristo ended up on the floor with Hart on top of him, elbowing him in the face.

The affidavit states that after the fight Kristo got up, paid his bar tab and left. But instead of leaving the property entirely, the affidavit said, Kristo told a friend that he "was still upset about the fight."

Kristo returned to his vehicle, where he got a firearm, the affidavit said. When Hart left the bar to smoke a cigarette, Kristo fired two shots at him, according to the affidavit.

Bystanders attempted to give Hart CPR after the shooting, but he was dead by the time police arrived around 1 a.m. Kristo left the scene in his car immediately after the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Kristo is facing one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing, according to court records. If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, he will face a required sentence of life in prison.

Kirsto currently is in El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold.