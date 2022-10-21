The man accused of firing gun shots outside of a Colorado Springs church last weekend did so to shoot at his wife after an argument, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

James Darwin Hackler, 50, was arrested last Sunday after firing "10 plus shots" outside the Church at Briargate in northern Colorado Springs, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hackler began shooting after getting into a heated argument with his wife.

The affidavit states that Hackler's wife left his truck following the argument, and that's when Hackler began firing a handgun in her direction.

Hackler's wife told police he initially fired "four or five shots in the air" before she fled the truck to hide in front of the vehicle.

"I don't know what he was going to do," Hackler's wife told police, according to the affidavit.

Hackler's wife ran to the nearby church and screamed for help.

"He has a gun, he's going to shoot me," several witnesses told police they heard her yell when she entered the church.

Several witnesses told officers both at the church and at a nearby sports field that they heard the gunshots, with one witness stating they saw Hackler shooting at his wife in the parking lot.

Hackler was eventually restrained by a handful of bystanders before police arrived on scene, according to the affidavit.

Following the shooting, Hackler's wife told police she didn't believe her husband was trying to hurt her, the affidavit said. Hackler's wife also stated she believed that her husband's medication could have played a factor into why "he was so angry."

Hackler was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. He will make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Hackler was released from El Paso County jail after posting a $25,000 bond the day after his arrest.