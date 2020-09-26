A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after firing a gun at another man during a fight over a parking spot, Colorado Springs police said.
Peyman Babei faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after a fistfight around noon in a shopping center parking lot in the 3000 block of North Powers Boulevard escalated to gunfire, police reported.
Witnesses told police that two men arguing over a parking space got into a fistfight before one of them pulled out a gun and fired it.
Babei told police that he fired his weapon at the ground.
No one was struck by the bullet, which hit a nearby car, breaking a window and damaging the interior, police said.