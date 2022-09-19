Brian Alford, the man accused of killing Jeremy Diaz at a Colorado Springs convenience store last month had his charges downgraded to second-degree murder, and is now able to post bond and be released from jail, according to court records.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the reason for the downgrading of charges was due to a lack of evidence of premeditation.

Second-degree murder carries a minimum of 16 years in prison if found guilty, and could carry a maximum prison sentence of 48 years in prison, according to Colorado statute.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison in the state of Colorado.

With Alford, 25, now facing second-degree murder charges as opposed to first-degree murder charges the judge was no longer to able to hold Alford on a no-bond hold, according to KKTV.

Additionally, KKTV reported that both Diaz's family and the prosecution appealed to the judge to not allow Alford to bond out because they believe he poses a serious threat to the community.

Court records show that Alford's bond has been set at $500,000 by the court. At the time of writing Alford has yet to post bond.

According to an affidavit acquired by The Gazette, the shooting stemmed from an argument which took place at a Kum & Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway between Alford and Diaz.

The affidavit alleges that Diaz and Alford began to argue while standing in line at the register, eventually leading Alford to pull out a handgun and fire several times at Diaz, killing him.

Arrest records state that afterward, Alford "calmly walked past (Diaz's son) and exited the Kum & Go." Alford got into a tan Ford Explorer and drove off.

Diaz, 36, was a father of eight children.

Alford is scheduled to appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court next on Monday, Oct. 10 for a disposition hearing.