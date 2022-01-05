A trial has been set for a man accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer several times before fleeing the scene.

Jacob Sedillo, accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer during a traffic stop last June, pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning and was set for jury trial in April. He’s facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder, one of which on a peace officer.

The scheduling of the trial came after months of continued hearings, while prosecutors and defense attorneys tried to negotiate a mitigation packet, which generally include a collection of mitigating factors typically based on a defendant's life and background to be considered for potential sentences or ahead of reaching plea bargains.

According to court records, Sedillo has seven open criminal cases, some of which have seen guilty pleas, and which include the attempted murders case, which is the most serious.

But defense attorney Max Shapiro said in court that those negotiations weren’t completed in time for Wednesday’s hearing, which Fourth Judicial District Judge Samuel Evig indicated in December would be the final arraignment date if no agreement was reached.

Shapiro recommended the case be set for trial on that basis, noting that Sedillo’s cases were “getting old.” Sharon Flaherty with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office agreed with that recommendation, adding that she would object to continuing the hearing again.

Evig said he agreed that the cases were getting old and set for trial on April 19 the attempted murders case, with the other cases to trail. He noted that if defense attorneys and prosecutors reached an agreement on a mitigation packet before that time, he would be open to hearing it.

Sedillo was arrested by Colorado Springs SWAT units assisted by other federal law enforcement agencies June 8, a little under four days after he allegedly shot Colorado Springs police officer K. Bergstreser several times in a north Colorado Springs parking lot before fleeing the scene.

According to a police arrest affidavit, Sedillo allegedly told a fellow motorcyclist who was pulled over with him on June 4 that he had to “get out of here” when Bergstreser began searching for Sedillo in police databases. According to court records, a warrant for Sedillo's arrest was filed in an unrelated aggravated motor vehicle theft case on March 26, 2021, and was canceled June 8.

Sedillo allegedly hopped on his motorcycle and started the engine. After a struggle with Bergstreser, he drew a gun from his right hip and opened fire on the officer from roughly 5 feet away, police saidd in the affidavit. He allegedly fled the scene on the motorcycle, leaving Bergstreser with three gunshot wounds and a broken arm. He was admitted to Penrose Main Hospital and released a few days later.

Sedillo’s next court date is Feb. 28, when attorneys will work out motions to be ruled on for the trial.