A Black Forest man accused in the death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, reported missing nearly 10 years ago, and in the concealment of her body on his property will likely be charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors said at a Wednesday afternoon advisement hearing.

Joel Hollendorfer, arrested Monday in the death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, will likely see his charge in the case upgraded to first-degree murder, Christina Perroni, prosecutor with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, said.

In arguing that he was a flight risk and had the "potential for retaliation" against certain individuals, Perroni noted Hollendorfer, 46, had an extensive criminal history which extended back to 1994, including at least five prior felony convictions.

She added that Hollendorfer’s mother, Betty Hollendorfer, was his “only tie to the community,” and added that her “knowledge and involvement in this crime is questionable at this time.”

Betty Hollendorfer, who Perroni said lived on the property the remains were found on, is listed on the home's records with the Office of the El Paso County Assessor.

Hollendorfer is currently accused of second-degree murder, but in light of prosecutors’ expectations to upgrade the charges against him, El Paso District and County Magistrate Deborah Pearson set his bond at $1 million. If he posts that bond, she ordered him to wear an ankle bracelet, and not to leave the county.

She also ordered him to surrender his passport, saying she was concerned he was a flight risk, as well as a risk to the community.

Hollendorfer is also currently accused of tampering with physical evidence in the case. He's due back in court Feb. 17 for a bond hearing.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder announced Hollendorfer’s arrest at a Tuesday press conference. He said Hollendorfer was brought into custody after the El Paso County Coroner’s Office tentatively identified remains found in the 9600 block of Burgess Road.

A team including Federal Bureau of Investigations evidence investigators and sheriff’s office deputies found her remains on a search warrant executed after deputies discovered new, critical information in a routine cold case review with a witness last month.

"I want the Nichols family to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers. This has been a long and difficult road," Elder said at the conference.

Nichols was first reported missing Oct. 14, 2012. She was last seen by a family member in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood on Oct. 9, 2012, Elder said.