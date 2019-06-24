According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old male accidentally shot himself in the foot with a gun he thought was unloaded while going up Boulder Canyon Thursday evening, June 20, 2019.
A husband, wife, and cousin were on their way to the mountains for a camping trip when the cousin passenger asked to look at the other male’s gun. The cousin thought the firearm was unloaded when he pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself in the foot.
The cousin then drove himself to a nearby hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.