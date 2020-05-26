A 25-year-old man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Security-Widefield last year after the couple had been “picking at each other” at a neighbor's house has been sentenced to prison.
Ryker Levi Scott on Friday was ordered to serve 32 years in the April 14, 2009, murder of Alexandria Lynn Morris. He had faced up to 48 years under a February plea deal to second-degree murder. The sentence was imposed by 4th Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs.
In exchange for Ryker's guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a first-degree murder change, taking a potential life sentence off the table.
According to an arrest affidavit, after the attack on Morris, Scott walked to his neighbor’s house, covered in blood, and told him: “I killed her, I killed her. I just killed Alex.”
Scott also claimed that "she was going to kill me if I didn’t kill her first,” the affidavit states.
Morris suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest, and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Sheriff’s deputies found her body propped against a door in a bedroom in the home Scott shared with his father, who had been asleep during the early morning attack, records show.
Another neighbor told deputies the couple had been at his house earlier in the night, The Gazette previously reported. Scott and Morris were “picking at each other,” that neighbor said, but he was unsure what the argument was about.
The two had dated for about three months, and had fought before, authorities said. Neighbors told deputies Scott had a history of drug use.