A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison this month in the May 2018 shooting death of a former Fort Carson soldier.
Cortez Enriquez Lee-Read pleaded guilty April 6 to second-degree murder in the heat of passion in the slaying of 22-year-old Dionte Aman Harris, court records show. Fourth Judicial District Judge Timothy J. Schutz sentenced him to 18 years in prison.
Lee-Read will get credit for 699 days served in jail awaiting a disposition in the case.
He was the last of three people to get prison in the attack on Harris, which occurred at the Regal Estates apartments, 105 S. Academy Blvd. Arrest affidavits detailing a Colorado Springs police investigation were sealed after the trio’s arrests.
Austin Wayne Boyd, 24, was sentenced in November to 26 years in prison after a jury trial ended with a second-degree murder conviction against him.
Lakela Nicole Brasfield, 26, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and accessory to murder and was sentenced in April 2019 to 14½ years in prison.
Army records show Harris was a veteran who served as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in 2014 and 2015. He did not deploy during his service, records said.