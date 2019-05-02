A woman was cited Thursday after her two horses were seized due to lack of care and malnourishment from an El Paso County property, the Sheriff's Office said.
Jessica Mier, 37, was served and released on two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect, the Sheriff's Office said. She surrendered the seized horses to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with the Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit executed a search warrant Tuesday in the 23000 block of McDaniels Road "as part of an ongoing animal neglect investigation," a news release says.
The two sized horses were the only animals on the property. One had severely split front hooves requiring veterinary care.
The horses were taken to a boarding facility approved by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.